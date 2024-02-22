Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Gap Up to $56.71

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.71, but opened at $63.00. Lantheus shares last traded at $62.72, with a volume of 286,486 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Lantheus by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 534.1% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

