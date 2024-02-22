Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.500-6.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Lantheus also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.50 to $6.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. William Blair downgraded Lantheus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lantheus from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.14.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $56.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.53. Lantheus has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $100.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,633,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,301,000 after buying an additional 126,638 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,945,000. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Systematic Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

