Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.22.

Several brokerages have commented on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Lear alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Lear

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Lear

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,049,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,142,000 after acquiring an additional 630,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,611,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 970.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,373,000 after acquiring an additional 490,324 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,478,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $135.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lear has a one year low of $117.79 and a one year high of $157.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

About Lear

(Get Free Report

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.