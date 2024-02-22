LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $114.57 on Thursday. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $84.15 and a 52-week high of $141.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.96 and a 200-day moving average of $116.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 10.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at LGI Homes

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $196,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,342.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in LGI Homes by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in LGI Homes by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Further Reading

