Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.96 and last traded at $18.72. Approximately 227,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,505,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.27.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($7.88). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Liberty Global by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Liberty Global by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.