Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Trading Up 4.4%

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.88 and last traded at $19.78. Approximately 538,289 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,587,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LBTYK. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($7.97). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%.

In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 98.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,687,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,831 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,537,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $29,602,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,416,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 62.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,122,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,569 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

