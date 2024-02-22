Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,068 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.88% of Limbach worth $10,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Limbach by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Limbach by 0.7% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Limbach by 15.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Limbach by 9.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMB stock opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $455.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.71.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

