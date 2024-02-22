Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Lincoln Electric has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Lincoln Electric has a payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lincoln Electric to earn $10.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

LECO stock opened at $246.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $152.36 and a 12 month high of $252.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,738,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after acquiring an additional 302,002 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 55.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 744,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,885,000 after acquiring an additional 266,838 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,593,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,781,000 after purchasing an additional 70,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

