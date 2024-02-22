Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. Lincoln National comprises approximately 0.4% of Algert Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $8,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 73.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 306,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 130,047 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 862.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 104,598 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 2,107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,279,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,703,000 after buying an additional 4,085,637 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In other news, Director Owen Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE LNC traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.90. 296,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,311. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LNC

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.