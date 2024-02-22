LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $4.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $46,634.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,227.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

About LiqTech International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 239.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 146,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares in the last quarter. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

