LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $4.24.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $46,634.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,227.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LiqTech International
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.