LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LIVN. Mizuho raised LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on LivaNova from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

LivaNova stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,118.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.84. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.23.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.65 million. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 968,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,123,000 after buying an additional 116,921 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 213,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 577.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 237,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 202,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 554,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 127,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

