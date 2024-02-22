LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.95-3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.99. LivaNova also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.950-3.050 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LIVN. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised shares of LivaNova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIVN

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of LIVN traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.69. 221,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,113.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.84. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $59.86.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. LivaNova had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivaNova

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.