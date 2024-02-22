LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

RAMP has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.75.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $36.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -164.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average of $33.37. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $42.66.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveRamp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 52.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

