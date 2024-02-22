LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.90-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.12. LKQ also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.900-4.200 EPS.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $50.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.28. LKQ has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LKQ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Covestor Ltd increased its position in LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 94.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in LKQ by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.