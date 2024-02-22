Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.84 Per Share

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.92. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 45.28 ($0.57) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 43.42. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 52.94 ($0.67).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William Chalmers bought 142,680 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £67,059.60 ($84,436.67). Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.84) to GBX 65 ($0.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.74) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 57.33 ($0.72).

Read Our Latest Analysis on LLOY

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.