LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) to Issue GBX 2.40 Dividend

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Monday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LondonMetric Property Stock Up 0.5 %

LON:LMP opened at GBX 188.80 ($2.38) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 189.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 180.83. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of GBX 152.30 ($1.92) and a one year high of GBX 204.60 ($2.58). The company has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -988.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

