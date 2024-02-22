Longeveron (LGVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Longeveron Stock Performance

Longeveron stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.51. 94,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,504. Longeveron has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Longeveron in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Institutional Trading of Longeveron

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Longeveron by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron in the first quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Longeveron by 78.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 29,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Longeveron by 368.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 39,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Longeveron

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a candidate in Phase 2a/b trials that is used for the treatment of alzheimer's disease, hypoplastic left heart syndrome, and aging-related frailty.

