LPL Financial LLC Acquires 132,922 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,455,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,922 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $100,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10,262.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $79.12 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.17 and a 52 week high of $80.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

