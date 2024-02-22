LPL Financial LLC Acquires 1,944,656 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,831,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944,656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 8.17% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $103,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,383,000 after purchasing an additional 844,374 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,209,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,056,000 after buying an additional 815,042 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 202.7% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,202,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,812,000 after purchasing an additional 805,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 166.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 514,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 321,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,408,000 after acquiring an additional 51,854 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $40.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $42.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.17.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

