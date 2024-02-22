LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 633,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.19% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $123,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after buying an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,422 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $175,992,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,642,000 after acquiring an additional 336,605 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,324,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOT stock opened at $222.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $226.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

