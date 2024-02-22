LPL Financial LLC Buys 44,882 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,028,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,882 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Southern worth $131,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,613 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO opened at $67.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.71. The stock has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is 77.14%.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.