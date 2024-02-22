LPL Financial LLC Has $116.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,255,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,766 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $116,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,597 shares during the last quarter.

VEU opened at $56.63 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

