LPL Financial LLC Purchases 71,570 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,570 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Medtronic worth $96,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 112.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,730,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,048,000 after buying an additional 3,037,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,598,000 after buying an additional 1,475,241 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $85.90 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.32.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.