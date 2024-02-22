LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,803,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,083 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $129,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in RTX by 3.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 71,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of RTX by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Down 0.8 %

RTX stock opened at $90.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.30. The company has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.