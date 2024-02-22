Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Purchased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,986,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,466,000 after buying an additional 1,763,443 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 84,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 53,561 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 196,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 80,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 381,113 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. R. F. Lafferty lowered Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.65.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

