Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 380.45%. The firm had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lucid Group Trading Down 11.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LCID traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.26. 10,318,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,547,313. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 283.3% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.65.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

