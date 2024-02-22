Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LCID. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Lucid Group Trading Down 20.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $2.95. 38,359,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,302,273. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 380.45%. The business had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Lucid Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

