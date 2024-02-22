Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) vs. iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) and iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and iRhythm Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyra Therapeutics -4,340.06% -73.41% -53.77% iRhythm Technologies -22.19% -46.35% -24.13%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyra Therapeutics $1.36 million 193.24 -$55.28 million ($1.43) -3.50 iRhythm Technologies $472.79 million 7.26 -$116.15 million ($3.46) -32.35

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and iRhythm Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lyra Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iRhythm Technologies. iRhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lyra Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lyra Therapeutics and iRhythm Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 iRhythm Technologies 0 0 7 0 3.00

Lyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 180.00%. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus target price of $133.13, suggesting a potential upside of 18.95%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than iRhythm Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Lyra Therapeutics has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. The company's product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. The company's Zio XT and AT monitors, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensors, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. It has a development collaboration agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop various next-generation atrial fibrillation screening, detection, or monitoring products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

