M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87,057 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of M.D.C. worth $11,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 31.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

MDC stock opened at $62.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on MDC shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

