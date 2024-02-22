M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lowered its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. M/I Homes makes up 0.4% of Algert Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.37% of M/I Homes worth $8,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in M/I Homes by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 1,979.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in M/I Homes by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in M/I Homes by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MHO traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.36. The company had a trading volume of 30,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,309. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.74. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.81 and a 1-year high of $140.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MHO shares. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush cut M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

