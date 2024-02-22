Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $304.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDGL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $347.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $228.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of -0.48. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $322.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 81,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.39 per share, with a total value of $17,805,473.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,774,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,262,360.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $1,754,226. Company insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

