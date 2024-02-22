MagnetGold (MTG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7,788.41

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $52.62 million and $7,788.41 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

