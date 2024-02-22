Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.20 and last traded at $44.76. Approximately 63,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 253,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.48.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $49.23.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $211.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.64 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

