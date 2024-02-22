Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.02

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.02 and last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 240586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.91.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 42.36%. The company had revenue of $157.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,427 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in Manchester United by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,099,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,431,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Manchester United by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,870,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,270,000 after purchasing an additional 627,283 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Manchester United by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 597,906 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 757,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

