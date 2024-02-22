Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.02

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.02 and last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 240586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Manchester United Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 42.36% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $157.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manchester United

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis grew its holdings in Manchester United by 10.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Manchester United by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Manchester United by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Manchester United by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Manchester United by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

