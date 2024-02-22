Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,207 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,917 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Manhattan Associates worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MANH. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 15.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 17,209 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 22.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates
In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,382. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Manhattan Associates Stock Performance
Manhattan Associates stock traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.22. 54,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,494. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.41. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.81 and a twelve month high of $258.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 85.67 and a beta of 1.46.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Manhattan Associates
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Rivian shares gets discounted; shares can move lower
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Top-Rated AMD nears major breakout level
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- AI powerhouse NVIDIA will hit $1000 soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.