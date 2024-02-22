Mariner LLC Acquires 10,089 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,885 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $38,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $580.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $251.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.88. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $597.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

