Mariner LLC Acquires 15,349 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,634 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.23% of NetApp worth $36,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $84.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.29. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

