Mariner LLC Boosts Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $29,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,528,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,078,000 after purchasing an additional 375,196 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 235,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 125,013 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24,492.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 126,627 shares during the period. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $18,317,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,387,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BKLN opened at $21.06 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

