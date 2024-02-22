Mariner LLC Has $186.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 984,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,376 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $186,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $218.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.