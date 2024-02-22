Mariner LLC Has $30.29 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.10% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $30,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB opened at $97.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

