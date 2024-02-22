Mariner LLC Has $31.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $31,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $432,000.

Shares of OEF opened at $235.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.90. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $172.04 and a 1 year high of $239.74.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

