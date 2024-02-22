Mariner LLC Purchases 10,285 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.08% of Baker Hughes worth $27,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,274,000 after acquiring an additional 365,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,639,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,540,000 after acquiring an additional 827,240 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.66. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.