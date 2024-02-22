Mariner LLC Purchases 23,738 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.65% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $27,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,850.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,975.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

OMFL stock opened at $51.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

