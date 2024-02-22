Marten Transport, Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Marten Transport has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years. Marten Transport has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marten Transport to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Marten Transport Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MRTN opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.79. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $23.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marten Transport

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.62 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business's revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marten Transport by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,991,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,413,000 after buying an additional 40,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,023,000 after buying an additional 132,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marten Transport by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,370,000 after purchasing an additional 231,754 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,299,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 59,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,201,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,826,000 after purchasing an additional 31,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Vertical Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

