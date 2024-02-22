Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $660.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS.

Masonite International Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:DOOR opened at $129.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.97. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $76.87 and a 1 year high of $130.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.89.

Institutional Trading of Masonite International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Masonite International by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

