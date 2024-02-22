Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Cut by Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.3% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $28,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:MA traded up $10.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $469.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,289. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $474.17. The stock has a market cap of $440.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.