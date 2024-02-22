Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.11)-($0.07) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $173-183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.69 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.110–0.070 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTTR. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Matterport in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

MTTR stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. Matterport has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,404,944 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matterport by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,886,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,254,000 after acquiring an additional 503,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Matterport by 17.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,239,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Matterport by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,014,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after acquiring an additional 829,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Matterport by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,672,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matterport by 13.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,100,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 623,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

