McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 25th. This is a boost from McGrath’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

McGrath Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49.

About McGrath

McGrath Limited operates as an integrated residential real estate services company in Australia. The company operates through Company Owned Sales, Company Owned Property Management, Franchise Services, and Other Services and Investments segments. The Company Owned Sales segment sells residential property on behalf of property vendors through its offices and agents.

