MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Down to $19.71

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.71, but opened at $18.95. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 326,771 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAX. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MediaAlpha from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,842,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,544,000 after acquiring an additional 34,568 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

